Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC706 W 15th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-0293
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 103, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-1300
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have gone to Dr. Wise for over 35 years, and credit him with the best care ever possible. I so wish he continued to work on the northshore, and I understand his wanting to slow down, but I sure do miss him greatly..he is the best.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1932186483
- University Of Nc Hosps
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
