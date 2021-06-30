Overview of Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD

Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Woolfson works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Asheville, NC, Chattanooga, TN, Knoxville, TN, Lawrenceville, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.