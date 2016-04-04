Dr. Jonathan Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yang, MD
Dr. Jonathan Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for follow up visits on my bursitis after surgery by Dr. Yang. He provides excellent care every time I see him. Very knowledgable and highly skilled. Takes the time to explain what's going on each time I see him and what to expect.
About Dr. Jonathan Yang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255539532
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
