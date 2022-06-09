See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (149)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD

Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Hospital Los Angeles Ca

Dr. Yerasimides works at Louisville Hip & Knee Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yerasimides' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Hip & Knee Institute
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 447-5633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Landmark Surgery Suites
    2990 Gottbrath Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 671-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I am so thankful for Dr Y and his superb staff. This practice is so far ahead of most other medical groups that there is no comparison.After limping on right leg for four months ,I was fortunate to end up in Dr Ys' office.Everything was presented clearly and concisely by Dr Y and his staff with all questions answered. After surgery ,the office sent texts as to what to expect almost everyday!! I had an anterior hip replacement by Dr Y.He is a genius with this procedure.I am seven weeks out from procedure and cut my grass today and walked 2 miles pain free!! Thank you Dr Y, Louisville is lucky to have you.
    Kevin C — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1295763225
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Hospital Los Angeles Ca
    • University Of Louisville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerasimides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yerasimides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yerasimides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yerasimides has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yerasimides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerasimides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerasimides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerasimides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerasimides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

