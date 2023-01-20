Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD
Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Orthocarolina PA170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-1270Monday4:30pm - 8:30pmTuesday4:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:30pmThursday4:30pm - 8:30pmFriday5:30pm - 8:30pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Yoder is always caring and informative.
About Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.