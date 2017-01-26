Dr. Yoken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD
Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Yoken works at
Dr. Yoken's Office Locations
Eye Health Northwest-East Portland10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 227-2020Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard15298 Sw Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 227-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yoken fit me into his schedule on an emergency basis and was able to get me scheduled for vetrectomy with endolaser and biolaser treatment, Greek to me, the next morning. He has very good "bedside" manner and explained everything to my complete satisfaction.
About Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902804081
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Inst/Oregon Hlth Sci Univ|Casey Eye Institute/Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Scheie Eye Institute University Of Pennsylvania|Scheie Eye Institute, University Of Pennsylvania
- Presby Hosp-U Penn Hosp|Presbyterian Medical Center Of The University Of Pennsylvania Health S
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
