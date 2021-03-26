Overview of Dr. Jonathan York, MD

Dr. Jonathan York, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. York works at Neurosurgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.