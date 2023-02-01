Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD
Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yunis' Office Locations
Center for Hernia Repair1435 S Osprey Ave Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4080
Steven Silverman, MD2800 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4079
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
His prognosis and recommendations were taken to heart. I felt his opinion was justified after listening to his reasons. I have full respect with his advice regarding my long term goals and over all health. If in the future I need to have my situation re-evaluated, Dr. Yunis is who I'll contact. "Thank you" to all of Dr. Yunis staff members. Peace be with you...
About Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Medical Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- State University of New York
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Vassar College
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunis has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
538 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.