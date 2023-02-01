See All General Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD

Minimally Invasive Surgery
4.9 (538)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD

Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yunis works at Center for Hernia Repair in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Yunis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Hernia Repair
    1435 S Osprey Ave Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4080
  2. 2
    Steven Silverman, MD
    2800 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 538 ratings
    Patient Ratings (538)
    5 Star
    (521)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yunis?

    Feb 01, 2023
    His prognosis and recommendations were taken to heart. I felt his opinion was justified after listening to his reasons. I have full respect with his advice regarding my long term goals and over all health. If in the future I need to have my situation re-evaluated, Dr. Yunis is who I'll contact. "Thank you" to all of Dr. Yunis staff members. Peace be with you...
    Victor Perez — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yunis to family and friends

    Dr. Yunis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yunis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598760027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yunis works at Center for Hernia Repair in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yunis’s profile.

    Dr. Yunis has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    538 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.