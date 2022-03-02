Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD

Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Zaid works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.