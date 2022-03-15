Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Zaidan's Office Locations
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-0543
Women's Excellence809 W Dryden Rd, Metamora, MI 48455 Directions (248) 731-5442
Women's Excellence in Midwifery1406 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 842-1369
Women's Excellence Birmingham511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 645-0840
Women's Excellence in Endometriosis1420 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-1630
Womens Excellence1430 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 257-4018
Women's Excellence in Bladder Control1422 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-1630
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a Canadian 23 year old girl who has severe Endo. Dr Zaidan is a truly AMAZING Doctor!! I had a 2 year wait where I live for a surgeon who was willing to operate on myself. Within a week of messaging Women's Excellence I had a initial consult and a facetime with Dr Zaidan!! He was amazing he believed me right away and was instantly looking for a date at the soonest opportunity to have my excision surgery!!!. Within a month I had a date and within 3 weeks of that phone call I was in surgery. His team has been amazing to work with and are super helpful and patient. I cannot recommend Dr Zaidan enough I truly believe he is one of the few who does this with his whole heart to help those with Endo. I did not believe I could feel this healthy and happy again with how severe my endo is/was. THANK YOU Dr Zaidan you are truly amazing!!
About Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby/St Louis Med Ctr
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaidan speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.