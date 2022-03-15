Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD

Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Zaidan works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Metamora, MI, Birmingham, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.