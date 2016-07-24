See All Nephrologists in Hurricane, WV
Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD

Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University / Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zuniga works at Kidney Associates, PLLC in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zuniga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Associates, PLLC
    3847 Teays Valley Rd Ste A, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 760-8904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2016
    Dr. Zuniga is a very thorough, concerned, and diligent Doctor. He is very straight forward but kind! His staff is very helpful, reliable, and always there along with Dr. Zuniga whether it's at the appointment or its on the weekend or late in the evening! They have been very kind and the medical resources have been an amazing help with managing my finances illness. I would not want anyone else to be treating him for his kidney issues! This is a remarkable doctor with an amazing staff! Ty so much!
    Alfred L Jones/Sandra Pauley in Pennsboro WV — Jul 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD

    Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    English, Tagalog
    1831167212
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel Med Center|Harlem Hospital Center
    Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University / Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuniga works at Kidney Associates, PLLC in Hurricane, WV. View the full address on Dr. Zuniga’s profile.

    Dr. Zuniga has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuniga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

