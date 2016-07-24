Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD

Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University / Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zuniga works at Kidney Associates, PLLC in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.