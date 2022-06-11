Dr. Jonathan Zurawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zurawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Zurawski, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Zurawski, MD
Dr. Jonathan Zurawski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Zurawski's Office Locations
Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd Ste B, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zurawski is one of the most patient and caring doctors that I have ever seen. He truly cares for his patients and answers all the questions that you might have. He is super responsive through the patient gateway as well. I can say that he really loves what he does and even though he has too many patients he is always sure to reply back to all the patients promptly.
About Dr. Jonathan Zurawski, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Neurology
Dr. Zurawski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zurawski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zurawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zurawski has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zurawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zurawski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zurawski.
