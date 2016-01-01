See All Pediatricians in Orem, UT
Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO

Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Bartholomew works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bartholomew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office
    171 N 400 W Ste C12, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Care Health Systems
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1073672135
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center / University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bartholomew’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

