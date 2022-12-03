See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD

Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Backus works at Washington University School Of Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO, Superior, CO and O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Backus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Orthopedics
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 456-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cornerstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    3 Superior Dr, Superior, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 665-2603
  4. 4
    Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Washington University Orthopaedics- Progress West Hospital
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 114, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 273-3930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548587900
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Vail Vly MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Backus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Backus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Backus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Backus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

