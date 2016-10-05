Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathon Baldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Baldwin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville
Dr. Baldwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Care of Bowling Green1724 Rockingham Ave Ste 101, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 842-7588
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baldwin?
Great Doctor Really wants to help patient and does not seemed rushed like so many physicians.
About Dr. Jonathon Baldwin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457466849
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Greenville Hospital System, Greenville, S.C.
- BEREA COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.