Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD
Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline's Office Locations
-
1
Hendricks Neurology100 Hospital Ln Ste 225, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cline?
I found him to be patient and really listened to me. He didn’t blow me off.
About Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1396903902
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cline using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.