Dr. Jonathon Kimes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Kimes, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Locations
Circle C Orthodontics5700 W Slaughter Ln Ste 200, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 766-2055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathon Kimes, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimes.
