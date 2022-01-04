Overview of Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD

Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.