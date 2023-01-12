Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Johns Hopkins Hospital601 N Caroline St # 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-6467
Greenspring Station Office10753 Falls Rd Fl 4, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-6420
Dr. Russell was absolutely wonderful! From our first consult to my actual surgery he was so caring, kind, patient and thorough! I opted for transoral surgery (through the mouth) and although I was very nervous about trying a relatively new surgery procedure, I was so glad I did. I had surgery Sept 2022 and the mouth incisions (small bumps) are almost gone and I love that I don't have a scar on my neck! Bottom line, I can't recommend Dr. Russell enough! He is truly a gifted surgeon and a genuinely nice person! Btw, Make sure you do your neck exercises post surgery, it will keep your neck muscles from stiffening which ensures proper swallowing
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205148707
- Johns Hopkins
- Cleveland Clinic
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
