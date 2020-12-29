See All Podiatrists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, TN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM

Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Strickler works at Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
4.9 (110)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
4.4 (22)
View Profile

Dr. Strickler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
    2305 Chambliss Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 559-8000
  2. 2
    Parkridge East Hospital
    941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 894-7870
  3. 3
    Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders
    3000 Westside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 559-8000
  4. 4
    TN Valley Foot & Ankle
    134 Battlefield Crossing Ct, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 858-0766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkridge Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strickler?

    Dec 29, 2020
    Awesome staff. I would highly recommend.
    Nancy R. — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Strickler to family and friends

    Dr. Strickler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Strickler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM.

    About Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821190307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.