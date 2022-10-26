Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM
Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Strong's Office Locations
Capital Region Medical Center1125 Madison St, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (634) 262-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jefferson City Foot & Ankle Clinic1705 Christy Dr Ste 209, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 638-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578536363
Education & Certifications
- Trinity Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Lethbridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.