Overview of Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM

Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Strong works at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.