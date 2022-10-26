See All Podiatrists in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Jefferson City, MO
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM

Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Strong works at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Region Medical Center
    1125 Madison St, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (634) 262-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Jefferson City Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1705 Christy Dr Ste 209, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 638-2655

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Great doctor!
    — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578536363
    Education & Certifications

    • Trinity Regional Medical Center
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • University Of Lethbridge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathon Strong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strong works at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Strong’s profile.

    Dr. Strong has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.

