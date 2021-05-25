Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD
Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL VETERINARY ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3490
Colon & Rectal Clinic LLC40 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
On time, very knowledgeable and professional and answers questions thoroughly. A wonderful dr.
About Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831167048
Education & Certifications
- INTERNATIONAL VETERINARY ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
