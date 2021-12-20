See All Dermatologists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    25097 Olympia Ave Ste 22, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 205-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Venous Insufficiency
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Neck Pain
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis A
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr McDonnell is very thorough checking everywhere on your body for any possible issues. She is friendly and gives great advice.
    Gary Moerke — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD
    About Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003844937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonnell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

