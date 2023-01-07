Dr. Jones Nauseef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nauseef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jones Nauseef, MD
Dr. Jones Nauseef, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Genitourinary (GU) Oncology520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic and General Surgical Oncology525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
I've only had one visit so...The impression I had of Dr. Nauseef was : •That he has a very pleasant manner. (Very appreciated in a stressful setting.) •He is attentive. The Doctor listened to what I was saying. Important, not all doctors do. •He didn't give you the "bum's rush". He took the time needed. •He answered my questions as well as explaining what data he reviewed and the possible procedures that may lie ahead. I was not at all uncomfortable with Dr. Nauseef.
- Hematology
- English
- 1023403839
- Internal Medicine
