Dr. Jong-Hyun Kim, MD
Dr. Jong-Hyun Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Chonnam National University.
Parkview Family Medicine2550 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 622-1730
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Chonnam National University
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.