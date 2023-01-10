See All Family Doctors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Jong Lee, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jong Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Lee works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Plymouth, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Plymouth
    14300 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 453-5600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anxiety
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anxiety

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Very comfortable.
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Jong Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1548317811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

