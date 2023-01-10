Dr. Jong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jong Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jong Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - Plymouth14300 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 453-5600Monday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable.
About Dr. Jong Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1548317811
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
