Dr. Jong Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jong Nam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jong Nam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Nam works at
Locations
-
1
Gi Health Professionals PC815 Sumneytown Pike Ste 210, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 257-5071
-
2
Kathleen A Kucer MD817 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-5071
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?
Upon my visit to see Dr. Nam as in the past three visits we (myself and my wife) found Dr. Nam to CARING and LISTENED to the Patient as well as Answered any questions the patient had PLUS I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM AS HE IS COMPETENT AND WELL RESPECTED.
About Dr. Jong Nam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205805843
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.