Overview of Dr. Jong Yoon, MD

Dr. Jong Yoon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Yoon works at Frederick ENT Group in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.