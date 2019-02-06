Dr. Jong Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jong Yoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jong Yoon, MD
Dr. Jong Yoon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Yoon's Office Locations
R. Kirk Jackson M.d. P.A.82 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A fabulous doctor!!! Excellent care great bedside manner
About Dr. Jong Yoon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1063432326
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
