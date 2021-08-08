Overview

Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from El Bosque University|Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Pineda-Bonilla works at LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.