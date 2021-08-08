See All Gastroenterologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from El Bosque University|Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Pineda-Bonilla works at LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Biliary Tree Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stretta® Procedure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr Pineda was exceptionally good to me, explaining everything I needed to know and he took time to actually listen! He answered all my questions and was very patient and kind not only to me but to my family as well.
    T Hogan — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1760640429
    Education & Certifications

    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • El Bosque University|Universidad El Bosque
    Medical Education

