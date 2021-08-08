Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda-Bonilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from El Bosque University|Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-4610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Pineda was exceptionally good to me, explaining everything I needed to know and he took time to actually listen! He answered all my questions and was very patient and kind not only to me but to my family as well.
About Dr. Jonh Pineda-Bonilla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1760640429
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- El Bosque University|Universidad El Bosque
