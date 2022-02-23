Dr. Castaneda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joni Castaneda, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joni Castaneda, DO
Dr. Joni Castaneda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Dr. Castaneda's Office Locations
-
1
MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 530-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castaneda?
very friendly, makes gradual adjustments instead of sweeping changes.
About Dr. Joni Castaneda, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255626362
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Dr. Castaneda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.