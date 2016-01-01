Overview

Dr. Joni Zapata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zapata works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.