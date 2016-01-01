Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonnathan Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jonnathan Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazelwood, MO.
Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine Hazelwood755 Dunn Rd Ste 110, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 731-4222
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811410541
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.