Dr. Jontel Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jontel Pierce, MD
Dr. Jontel Pierce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Mind Headache & Neurology Clinic2043 N Mason Rd Ste 704, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 417-4737
MIND Neurology Clinic11929 University Blvd Ste 1B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 417-4738Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My best friend went there because Dr. Pierce's office was the only office to return my phone calls. We were desperate. My friend saw her the following Monday and we call on Thursday. She was thorough and was able to do her examination including an EEG before my friend went back to East Texas. East Texas never returned any of her phone calls and it's been about two months now. I appreciate that she listened and performed necessary tests to care for my life long friend.
About Dr. Jontel Pierce, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154686061
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.