Dr. Joo-Hyung Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Joo-Hyung Lee, MD
Dr. Joo-Hyung Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Onoclogy Network of Orange County A Medical Group Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 610, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 245-0492
J. Lee MD Medical Corp. Inc.1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 360, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 245-0492
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Dr Lee and Dr LORNALYN TONGCO are amazing Doctors they have done so much to treat my Rheumatoid Arthritis and help me control this disease. I highly recommend this office!!! Also big shout out to Roise she helped me finally get approval for my injections from my insurance company.
About Dr. Joo-Hyung Lee, MD
- 1306891346
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
