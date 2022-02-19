Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD
Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Nam's Office Locations
Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 226-2371
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love being under the care of Dr. Nam. I recently provided a friend Dr. Nam's contact information as a highly recommended doctor for treatment.
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
