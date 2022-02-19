See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD

Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Nam works at Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 226-2371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2022
    I love being under the care of Dr. Nam. I recently provided a friend Dr. Nam's contact information as a highly recommended doctor for treatment.
    Feb 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD
    About Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD

    About Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD

    • Neurology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1750675187
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joo Yeon Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nam works at Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nam’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

