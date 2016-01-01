See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Joobin Park, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Joobin Park, MD

Dr. Joobin Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Park works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Hypertension
Obesity
Anxiety
Hypertension
Obesity

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joobin Park, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588028807
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Park works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

