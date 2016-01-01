Overview of Dr. Joon Uhm, MD

Dr. Joon Uhm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Uhm works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.