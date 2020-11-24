See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Joongho Shin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joongho Shin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Shin works at Keck Hospital Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of USC-Clinic
    1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3690
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Keck Medicine of USC-Administrative Office
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dr. Shin and his staff (Dianne) are the best Colorectal facility in Los Angeles. I saw about 9 doctors in LA for chronic pain I had been experiencing for over 16 months. Other doctors in LA spent little time and after a hand check told me that it was something I would have to live with forever. Dr. Shin was the first doctor that did not accept this answer and went above and beyond to give me a diagnosis. Dr. Shin took ample time during my doctors visit to make sure I understood what was happening. He drew diagrams and explained in detail I could never imagine. He did not rush me and for the first time, I felt heard. By the time I reached Dr. Shin, I had had 4 failed surgeries with two other doctors. These doctors would not listen to my continued expression of discomfort and said it was chronic pain and would have to live with it. Dr. Shin was the first doctor to actually listen and dig deeper. When he saw me, I could tell he cared. After an examination under anesthetics, Dr. Shin was
    Justin M — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Joongho Shin, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1821389263
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

