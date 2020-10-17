Overview of Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD

Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dongguk University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at Sanford Clinic Rheumatology in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.