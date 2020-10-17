See All Rheumatologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Sioux Falls, SD
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD

Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dongguk University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Lim works at Sanford Clinic Rheumatology in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Dermatology Clinic
    1310 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 328-3485
  2. 2
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates - Podiatry
    3645 S Rome St Ste 201, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
  3. 3
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates - Podiatry
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?

    Oct 17, 2020
    After the first two visits I was handed over to his nurse practitioner. She did not know that ear pain can be one of the symptoms of Giant cell arteritis. In fact in my case I have had acute ear pain off and on before being diagnosed in August 2019. I have seen two ENT specialists and have NO ear infection.
    — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lim to family and friends

    Dr. Lim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD.

    About Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982834321
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dongguk University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.