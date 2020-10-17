Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD
Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dongguk University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Sanford Dermatology Clinic1310 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-3485
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates - Podiatry3645 S Rome St Ste 201, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 443-8400
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates - Podiatry2152 S Vineyard Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 443-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After the first two visits I was handed over to his nurse practitioner. She did not know that ear pain can be one of the symptoms of Giant cell arteritis. In fact in my case I have had acute ear pain off and on before being diagnosed in August 2019. I have seen two ENT specialists and have NO ear infection.
About Dr. Joonhee Lim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982834321
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Dongguk University, School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.