Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joonhyuk Kim, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kim works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty
    13656 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joonhyuk Kim, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457515967
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
