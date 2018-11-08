Dr. Joonhyun Yoon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joonhyun Yoon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joonhyun Yoon, DPM
Dr. Joonhyun Yoon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Yoon's Office Locations
Computed Tomography Associates4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 608, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 379-0700
Alexandria Podiatry7023 Little River Tpke Ste 207, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 379-0700
A A Podiatry6355 Walker Ln Ste 503, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 379-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very confident in Dr. Yoon’s skills and ability to take care of my mother’s wound. He was very gentle and kind through her treatment. He set clear instructions, expectations and provided a timeline. Thank you Dr. Yoon!
About Dr. Joonhyun Yoon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1689661266
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
