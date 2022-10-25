Dr. Joph Steckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joph Steckel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joph Steckel, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at the Waldbaum Center1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-5348
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Just a followup to my prior review. When Dr. orders tests at other locations, he calls your personally with results. NOTE: If you need to make an appt. call his secretary directly, for if you call the number given, it's a 6 month waiting list, for he's worth the wait, unless he wants to see you sooner, which you will be given an appt
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
- 1003894197
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Steckel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steckel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steckel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steckel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steckel speaks German and Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Steckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steckel.
