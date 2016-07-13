Dr. Jordan Assadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Assadi, MD
Dr. Jordan Assadi, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
I met Dr Assadi after i went into kidney failure and was admitted to Christiana Care for 11 days. He was a resident then working alongside Dr Reuthar and Dr Little. What a great group of doctors. I had about a 42% chance of recovering from my illness, and now, a year later I am healthy and almost fully recovered! Dr Assadi sat down with my family every day and made sure that they understood what was wrong with me and that they made the informed right choices. Great bedside manner.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1912332008
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
