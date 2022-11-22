Overview of Dr. Jordan Bailey, MD

Dr. Jordan Bailey, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Specialized Family Med in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.