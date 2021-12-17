Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carqueville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Gold Coast Orthodontics737 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 319-1978
Derm Institute of Chicago680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 319-1978Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Carqueville, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- Resurrection Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carqueville has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carqueville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carqueville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carqueville speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carqueville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carqueville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carqueville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carqueville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.