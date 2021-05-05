See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Vestavia, AL
Dr. Jordan Crocker, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jordan Crocker, MD

Dr. Jordan Crocker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. 

Dr. Crocker works at Grandview Medical Group Primary Care Liberty in Vestavia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crocker's Office Locations

    Trinity Family Medicine-liberty Park
    8000 Liberty Pkwy Ste 114, Vestavia, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 968-5988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Bronchospasm
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nosebleed
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Overweight
Pneumonia
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 05, 2021
    Dr Crocker has always listened to my issues and has been proactive with helping to figure out what is going on. She is compassionate and understanding. Her office staff is also very helpful and always nice.
    About Dr. Jordan Crocker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366806796
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Crocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crocker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crocker works at Grandview Medical Group Primary Care Liberty in Vestavia, AL. View the full address on Dr. Crocker’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

