Dr. Jordan Eisenstock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Heywood Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Eisenstock works at COMMUNITY NEUROSCIENCE SERVICES in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.