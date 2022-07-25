See All Podiatrists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Grapevine, TX
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM

Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Ernst works at TX Inst Orthpdc Sgy/Sprts Medcn in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ernst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zubin G Khubchandani MD PA
    815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 421-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr Ernst was my surgeon after two emergency hospital visits. His knowledge and professionalism is top notch. He was able to identify what was causing me to have to return to the ER and explained everything to me before and after both surgeries. My follow-up visits have been thorough and he takes the time to listen. The office staff is five star and Dr. Ernst is very lucky to have his medical assistant Stephanie. They have all gone above and beyond and worked together to see I had great medical care through a very hard time. I’m not one to write reviews but my advise is if you ever have to see a podiatrist and live in the DFW area these people will take the best care of you.
    Benet Reed — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801281779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Ernst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ernst works at TX Inst Orthpdc Sgy/Sprts Medcn in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ernst’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

