Dr. Jordan Fein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Fein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jordan Fein, DPM
Dr. Jordan Fein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein's Office Locations
-
1
Fein Foot and Ankle Center6243 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 301-9871Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fein?
He is a very kind and compassionate person. He truly care about his patient’s health and looks out for their best interest.
About Dr. Jordan Fein, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528441391
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Southern Methodist University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein speaks Spanish.
Dr. Fein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.