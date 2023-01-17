See All Ophthalmologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (81)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD

Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Garelick works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garelick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Bethpage
    4277 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 796-4030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2023
    My experience was great and very satisfactory
    Michele D. — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD
    About Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154438695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Garelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garelick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garelick works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY. View the full address on Dr. Garelick’s profile.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Garelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garelick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

